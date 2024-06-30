France’s far-right National Rally dominates in first round of country’s elections: Polls

Can Macron work with a far-right government?

Sources: Le Figaro , Le Monde

Given the results of the European elections and polling, there is a growing likelihood that the National Rally will win the most seats in parliament. If so, all eyes are on Macron and his willingness to cooperate with a faction of French politicians he has tried and failed to ostracize. Any cooperation may be short lived: Macron is reportedly mulling whether to call another snap election in Summer 2025 if the far-right wins (after a one year minimum period between elections), French newspaper Le Figaro reported. Jordan Bardella — parliamentary leader for the National Front and a likely prime ministerial favorite — is reportedly tuning up his image to appear “more like Macron,” Le Monde noted, a tactic that could win over centrist voters who want a more diplomatic option.