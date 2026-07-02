Exclusive / Republicans plot an investigative end run

Congressional Republicans could bank on an unorthodox investigative strategy if they lose the House this fall: relying on the threat of parallel probes by Trump’s administration to power the House minority’s congressional investigations next Congress.

It could amount to an unusual assertion of power from the House minority, which historically has almost no ability to enforce any of its own investigative requests.

“If the Democrats take the House in November, the Republican minority will be among the strongest in history because they likely will have the Trump administration backing them on core issues that they remain aligned on,” said James Mandolfo, a partner at Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP who oversaw the House GOP’s investigation into then-President Joe Biden’s family.

“The reason this matters is because the Trump administration could take action against those companies/institutions that don’t comply with any requests from the minority.”

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The Justice Department and House Oversight Republicans did not comment for this story.