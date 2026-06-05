Democrats ramp up plans to investigate Trump through corporate America

Progressive and centrist Democrats are remarkably aligned around their plan for using a potential House majority to investigate President Donald Trump: Pursue businesses that have cultivated his administration for backdoor oversight, and don’t hold back.

As outside advisory and legal firms prepare the private sector for a Democratic House takeover that still looks likely, despite the GOP’s aggressive redistricting, the target list may well grow beyond US-based companies. Foreign dealmaking by the Trump family and its allies, including in the Gulf, is also in line for Democratic scrutiny.

Rep. Greg Meeks, D-N.Y., the party’s top House Foreign Affairs Committee member, told Semafor that overseas business decisions by Trump advisers Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff would be avenues for future investigation: “We are going to look at some of these deals that were done. And that’s what oversight is all about.”

Democrats are united around the idea for a couple of key reasons — their base is clamoring to take on Trump, and they see a line to draw between the high cost of living for average Americans and the largesse bestowed on the administration. If they can take the House, divided government is likely to stymie major policymaking next year, making congressional investigations a bigger center of attention.

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Despite Biden-era regulatory actions that hurt the party’s standing with corporate America and Silicon Valley, top Democrats insist there’s no risk of blowback in picking clear fights.

“It should not be a concern. We’re going to go after anyone that’s harming the American public, anyone that’s obviously involved in some sort of illegal activity with the Trumps, or supporting things that are unconstitutional,” said California Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Oversight Committee Democrat.

“We have to look at that, and I don’t think there should be anything but where the investigation takes us,” he added.

“I don’t think we would compromise our values because of what effect it might have in terms of campaign fundraising,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Judiciary Committee Democrat.

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Some experts remain wary, warning of lasting ramifications like those caused by the Biden-era regulatory actions if Hill probes overstepped.

“While we often see congressional oversight of particular industries by one party or the other, we haven’t seen that same type of industry-wide impact to date. That said, congressional investigations can often feel intensely personal, and there can be lasting damage coming out of it,” said Emily Loeb, the cochair of Jenner & Block’s congressional investigations practice.

As Semafor reported earlier this year, House Democrats have already laid out a roadmap of sorts for where their future investigative efforts might go by looking at corporations involved in high-profile mergers during Trump’s first term, such as Paramount and Hewlett-Packard. The party also plans to look at companies that contributed to Trump’s White House ballroom.

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While some progressive senators have discussed those plans in harsh terms, some House Democrats are signaling they don’t want to take such a vindictive approach to the private sector. A person familiar with Democrats’ Oversight panel planning said they’d never hesitate to take on “powerful interests” but that they aren’t pursuing an oppositional relationship with companies that have firsthand information about the Trump administration’s internal dealings.

“Companies that engage honestly and help uncover the facts will find a Committee interested in solutions and accountability. Those that choose obstruction, concealment, or complicity should expect rigorous oversight,” this person told Semafor.

“Special Envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner helped President Trump end the war between Israel and Hamas and bring hostages home to their families. Their record of success speaks for itself,” said White House spokesperson Anna Kelly, who called the Democrats’ plans “nonsense” from “attention-seeking losers.”