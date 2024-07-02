US Supreme Court to hear e-cigarette, porn cases, but rejects several gun rights suits

Fresh from a term marked by historic decisions that will reshape the US government and presidency, the US Supreme Court agreed Tuesday to add several cases to its docket for next session.

Among the issues the justices will take up are the US Food and Drug Administration’s strict regulations for e-cigarettes — another chance for the court’s conservative majority to potentially cut into federal regulatory power — and a First Amendment case over Texas’ age-verification requirements for porn websites.

The court also decided several cases it won’t hear, including a challenge to portions of a federal law barring convicted felons and drug users from possessing guns — which could have had implications Hunter Biden’s recent federal firearms conviction — and an Illinois ban on assault-style weapons.

The court will hear arguments beginning in October.