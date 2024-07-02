Trump seeks to overturn hush money conviction on heels of Supreme Court immunity ruling

Former US President Donald Trump’s lawyers are seeking to overturn his hush money conviction hours after a Supreme Court ruling that granted presidents immunity for “official” actions they take in office.

The court ruled on Monday that presidents are immune from prosecution for “official acts,” but not from “unofficial acts” — though it wss not entirely clear what decisions would constitute an unofficial act.

In May Trump was convicted by a New York court on 34 counts of falsifying business records. Overturning this conviction may be a long shot: The trial hinged on decisions Trump made to cover up his affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election, while he was still a presidential candidate. He is due to be sentenced on July 11.