Kenya’s Ruto withdraws controversial tax bill as protests escalate

NAIROBI — Kenya’s President William Ruto on Wednesday withdrew a controversial finance bill that contained unpopular tax hikes following pressure from youth-led protests.

Twenty-one protesters had been killed as of Tuesday evening, according to the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC), with more than 200 injured.

“Listening keenly to the people of Kenya who have said loudly that they want nothing to do with this Finance Bill 2024, I concede and therefore I will not sign the 2024 Finance Bill and it shall subsequently be withdrawn,” Ruto said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Ruto said the bill was meant to raise the country’s tax revenues by 200 billion Kenyan shillings ($1.6 billion) to support various programs, and argued in defense of lawmakers who voted to support it. Members of parliament who voted for the bill have faced heavy public backlash, with their businesses and offices set ablaze in some instances.

His decision to withdraw the bill followed Tuesday’s protests in which demonstrators breached a heavy police cordon to enter parliament buildings in Nairobi as lawmakers voted to pass the bill.

A section of the building was set on fire, and members of parliament had to be evacuated with the help of security officers. Internet speeds were also throttled in the country in the hours following the march on parliament.