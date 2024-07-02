Biden’s damage control is faltering

First elected Democrat calls on Biden to withdraw

Sources: Politico , The Washington Post , Newsweek

Liberal pundits, editorial boards at major outlets, and progressive activists called for Biden to drop out en masse after the debate, but until Tuesday, no governor or member of Congress had done so. Congressman Doggett is not especially prominent, but he broke the dam on what Politico’s Rachel Bade described as a “collective action problem” among Democrats worried about Biden’s status but reluctant to lead a charge to push him out of the race. Others may be waiting in the wings. The Washington Post reported West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, an independent who caucuses with Democrats and played a key role in Biden’s policy agenda, considered calling on Biden to withdraw over the weekend but was talked out of it. “Nobody wants to be the first one to knife Julius Caesar,” the paper quoted one Democratic Party official saying.