Why Netflix quietly shelved an anti-racist video project

Amid the turmoil after George Floyd’s murder by police in 2020, Netflix sought to address racist depictions in its film and television library in its own, particularly on-brand way.

Some entertainment companies, like Amazon, had added disclaimers before television shows like Mad Men and movies including Borat. Others, like NBC Universal, removed episodes of television shows that included blackface.

Netflix, by contrast, sought to expand its successful nonfiction series “Explained,” produced by Vox Media, into that sensitive space.

In early 2021, the company contracted with Vox to create a series of videos that would run alongside movies or television shows featuring racist or stereotypical caricatures. The videos would explain topics like the use of blackface and “yellowface” in Hollywood, as well as the depiction of native Americans in classic films and westerns.

The task fell to Vox Creative, a brand studio within the media company that aims to “influence audiences from a position of truth and purpose, and to build a more diverse, inclusive, and welcoming brand experience,” according to its website.

More than two dozen Vox staffers and post-production contractors worked on the videos, which were regularly shared with Netflix executives for notes and feedback, according to two people who worked on the project.

But as the political climate cooled — and corporate racial justice initiatives faced a growing backlash from the right — the project lost steam. First, Netflix told producers that the short videos should be pieced together into a lengthier explainer on race on screen.

Earlier this year, Netflix killed the project.