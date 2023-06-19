Dial down the politics, Cannes Lions ad festival tells jurors

The organizers of the advertising industry’s top awards ceremony have quietly instructed juries to steer clear of politics and advocacy in favor of awarding more commercially-minded campaigns.

Jurors and leaders of juries heard from organizers in video calls and recorded videos over recent weeks. The message: They “should remember that what we do can be entertaining, can be inspiring, and it’s for brands selling shit,” said one juror. That juror and four other people familiar with the messaging said it focused on celebrating light-hearted, lucrative advertising over heavier, more political content.

Simon Cook, the Lions CEO, confirmed the jury instructions in the somewhat less direct language of the industry.

“Many brands of course believe strongly, and have the evidence, that purpose-led work is effective and meaningful to their consumers. We know that this is only one option for marketers though,” he said in an email. “This is why we ask that our juries think about the breadth of the work that they are awarding so that they are curating a body of exceptional work that represents the entire suite of options available to build brands, sell products and drive progress through creativity.”

The festival is newly suggesting entrants include information about what an ad campaign accomplished.