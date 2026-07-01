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Rising fuel costs boost African EV sales

Jul 1, 2026, 9:26am EDT
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An electric mass transit bus in Nairobi.
Monicah Mwangi/Reuters

Overall vehicle sales in sub-Saharan Africa are expected to grow at a slower rate than previously forecast, mainly due to rising fuel costs triggered by the Iran war, but EV purchases on the continent should remain robust, according to a new report.

In most African markets, Chinese EVs cost the same as their internal combustion engine alternatives, according to research firm BMI. Soaring fuel costs in import-reliant markets such as Kenya have further boosted the case for EVs, especially for high-usage consumers and fleet operators. But weak charging infrastructure, limited and unreliable electricity supply outside major cities, and high financing costs could constrain widespread adoption on the continent, even as investors race to build out infrastructure.

A chart showing the number of EV and hybrid vehicles sold in South Africa yearly.
Jenny Vaughan
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