As apocalyptic warnings for the job-killing potential of AI mount, here comes a test for Wall Street.

Verint Systems, a $1.2 billion maker of software for call centers, has hired bankers to seek a buyer, according to people familiar with the matter. The process will give an early indication ofAI’s disruption to long-established industries — why sit on hold in a world where personal AI agents can negotiate refunds and flight changes? And importantly for companies, why employ thousands of humans to answer those calls?

Verint’s stock is down about 25% year-to-date, despite efforts to position itself to the market as an AI-forward company. It did not immediately return a request for comment.