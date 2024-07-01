Nvidia faces first antitrust charges

Nvidia could soon face antitrust charges in France, Reuters reported Monday. If it does, it will mark the first time a country has brought such charges against the US chipmaker. While the exact nature of the potential charges are not clear, they will likely relate to its highly sought-after graphics cards — last year, French anticompetition inspectors raided Nvidia’s Paris offices citing concerns over the cards. Regulators in the US, UK and elsewhere in Europe are also believed to be scrutinizing Nvidia’s business practices. The chipmaker, which is worth about $3 trillion, controls an estimated 80% of the global market for AI chips, and its success briefly propelled it to become the world’s most valuable company for a short time in June.