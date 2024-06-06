US eyes antitrust investigation against Nvidia as market value surpasses $3 trillion

The US Department of Justice is reportedly eyeing an antitrust investigation into AI chipmaker Nvidia. The company, whose market value just surpassed $3 trillion, is coming under scrutiny for its high-demand artificial intelligence chips. The Federal Trade Commission is also looking into Microsoft and OpenAI, Politico reported.

Nvidia has overtaken tech giant Apple to be the second-most valuable company in the world; Microsoft holds the top spot.

Nvidia has been growing at breakneck speed over the last year, as investors bet on the continued growth of artificial intelligence. The company’s value has increased by 50% since February, the BBC reported.