Meta hit with EU charges as bloc tightens control over Big Tech

The DMA could make Europeans’ digital lives a little messier

Sources: Wired , TechCrunch

The enforcement of the Digital Markets Act will also mean Europeans could have to reckon with the trade-offs they made for more utility, a Columbia Law School professor told Wired, as “defaults set by US corporations will no longer be chosen for them.” The DMA is about power, not convenience. “Online empires that scaled in an era of minimal interventions from regulators, shaping the commercial web as we know it, are now facing a prescriptive set of rules,” TechCrunch noted. But the lives of European internet users may become messier before they get easier as a result of the DMA, according to Wired.