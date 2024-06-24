EU charges Apple with violating bloc rules on Big Tech

Apple’s ongoing woes could see the company shift strategy

Sources: The Financial Times , Bloomberg , Forbes

Apple is facing a “watershed moment” in two of its key markets after years of avoiding major antitrust action, The Financial Times wrote in March — that month, the US alleged Apple had monopolized the smartphone market in a landmark lawsuit, and the EU fined the company $1.8 billion for breaking competition laws over music streaming. Apple will have to change the way it operates, regardless of the outcomes of the cases, Bloomberg’s tech correspondent argued. Just as Microsoft has successfully rebounded from its own struggles with regulators by becoming more open, so too might Apple similarly grow and innovate away from any anti-competitive practices, a Forbes columnist argued.