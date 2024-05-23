Pollsters diagnose young voters with ‘Trumpnesia’

The News
Trump has been around so long that he’s aging out of some of his most divisive comments, a new polling memo from Democratic firm Blueprint argues.
Only 42% of 18-30 year old voters recall Trump’s demand for a “total and complete shutdown of Muslims” entering the U.S., for example. Which makes some sense: That freshman you see at the campus protest was likely nine or 10 years old when it happened.
Know More
The Access Hollywood tape is still the best-known episode out of two dozen they tested, with 62% saying they’ve heard of it and an equal percent saying they were “bothered” by it.
The memo notes that comments seen as denigrating women and minorities were the most upsetting to Gen Z, like the time Trump said “the Black population” identified with him because they saw his mugshot photo.