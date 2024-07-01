Biden camp rallies around him despite growing step-down calls

Family’s role is crucial in determining Biden’s political future

Source: CNN

Biden’s family members will determine his political future, CNN argued, more so than his “famously insular” group of inner advisers. The former have so far offered “unequivocal support” to the president as they gathered at Camp David after the debate, the outlet added, shifting the blame for his poor performance at the debate to some of his advisers. But The New York Times reported sources saying that the president and the first lady were not critical or upset with campaign staffers, especially as Biden is known for being loyal to his close advisers, CNN added.