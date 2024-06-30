Voters sour on Biden polls show after debate debacle

Initial polling could be an overreaction

Sources: The New York Times , Politico

The campaign’s spin so far is that Biden’s poor debate performance is being overblown in the media, and that “voters had a different reaction.” The campaign has also sought to get ahead of any bad polling, with a Saturday memo from Chair Jen O’Malley Dillon saying: “If we do see changes in polling in the coming weeks, it will not be the first time that overblown media narratives have driven temporary dips in the polls.” Politico also noted that the first post-debate surveys are “likely to overstate the magnitude of [Biden’s] decline — just as they oversold his lead after his first debate against Donald Trump four years ago.”