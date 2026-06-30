Trump’s Board of Peace charts path forward

President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” will meet in Cyprus on Tuesday as questions swirl about the organization’s work in Gaza.

A Board of Peace official described it as another “regularly” held meeting, while one EU official suggested to Politico that it would serve as a “reset.”

The board has faced some backlash in recent months: Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., recently accused the board of having a “lack of accountability” and pressed the administration on its work.

There’s also new scrutiny of a draft resolution that would reportedly provide “broad protections” to board members, according to The Guardian.

“The Board remains focused on implementing the president’s Comprehensive Peace Plan for Gaza and UNSCR 2803, and is actively preparing measures to advance reconstruction and governance for the people of Gaza, and peace and prosperity for the entire region,” the Board of Peace official said.