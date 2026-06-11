Exclusive / State Department pressed on Board of Peace oversight

The top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is pressing the State Department for answers about Trump’s Board of Peace.

In a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio first shared with Semafor, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said Congress has remained “largely in the dark” about the board’s work since its launch in February, when Trump pledged $10 billion in US funding.

“While I strongly support serious and accountable reconstruction efforts in Gaza, the Board’s apparent lack of accountability, standards and sound legal standing raises serious concerns over the responsible use of American taxpayer dollars,” Shaheen wrote.

She asked whether the board’s funds can be used to compensate Trump during or after his presidency, and who oversees the operating funds and money donated by other countries; the latter are reportedly being deposited in a JPMorgan account, rather than a planned World Bank fund.

A State Department official referred a request for comment to the White House.