Exclusive / Progressives grapple with old tweets

Democrat Will Lawrence faces a familiar challenge in Michigan.

Like other progressives this cycle, including Darializa Avila Chevalier and Graham Platner, Lawrence has deleted controversial social media posts that have since been resurfaced. Now, he’s trying to put distance between himself and the musings as he tries to defeat other Democrats in the primary for Michigan’s 7th Congressional District.

In the interview with Semafor earlier this week, Lawrence rejected past comments he made supporting the “defund the police” movement before his congressional campaign.

In one since-deleted tweet in 2020 as protests inspired by the murder of George Floyd unfolded around the country, Lawrence — then posting as @wlawren90 — backed calls to “defund the police.” A year later, he reiterated his position in a post about rising crime: “seems like cops are bad at stopping crime, hey i’ve got an idea, let’s get rid of them and try something else.”

“The protests in 2020 raised important criticisms of our criminal justice system, and like millions of other Americans, I was horrified by the killing of George Floyd and inspired by the multiracial and multigenerational protest movement that followed from that,” he told Semafor. “Those posts are out of step with what I believe now.”