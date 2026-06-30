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How climate affects US-China competition

Jun 30, 2026, 6:44pm EDT
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Chinese solar field
Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Extreme weather — and mitigation against it — will shape the future of competition between the US and China, two experts wrote in Foreign Affairs.

The world’s two largest carbon emitters are at greater risk of climate change-fueled disaster that “threatens the physical foundations” of their power, including critical infrastructure, supply chains, and growth drivers like data centers.

Climate adaptation is therefore central to the superpowers’ economic prospects, the scholars argued, and China appears to have an advantage through its investments in climate resilience and global dominance in clean energy: The country in 2025 delivered another record year for both solar and wind — more than the rest of the world combined, a new report found.

J.D. Capelouto
AD