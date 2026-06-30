Renewables had a record year

Renewables were the world’s largest source of total energy supply growth last year for the first time outside a recession, according to a new Energy Institute report, with solar accounting for 72% of the total.

China delivered another record year for both solar and wind — more than the rest of the world combined — but analysts said it is stockpiling fossil fuels as insurance.

In 2025, US emissions rose 3.2%, four times the growth of China.

Solar’s advance is supported by battery storage, whose average cost plunged 45% in 2025, according to Ember, an energy-focused think tank.

The Iran war has turbocharged these trends as countries seek to reduce their reliance on oil and gas from the Gulf.