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Renewables had a record year

Jun 30, 2026, 9:21am EDT
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Solar panels in China
Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Renewables were the world’s largest source of total energy supply growth last year for the first time outside a recession, according to a new Energy Institute report, with solar accounting for 72% of the total.

China delivered another record year for both solar and wind — more than the rest of the world combined — but analysts said it is stockpiling fossil fuels as insurance.

In 2025, US emissions rose 3.2%, four times the growth of China.

Solar’s advance is supported by battery storage, whose average cost plunged 45% in 2025, according to Ember, an energy-focused think tank.

The Iran war has turbocharged these trends as countries seek to reduce their reliance on oil and gas from the Gulf.

Global change in electricity generation from 2024 to 2025
Andy Browne
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