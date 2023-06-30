Three early takeaways from Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault trial in London

Spacey a “sexual bully,” prosecution says

In her opening statement, prosecutor Christine Agney told jurors that Spacey is a “sexual bully,” and warned them not to be starstruck by the Oscar-winning actor as the trial progressed. “You must keep yourself grounded and true to the oath,” she said.

The actor believes he will be hired immediately if he is cleared of charges

In a recent interview with German magazine Zeit, Spacey said that while it would be difficult to rehabilitate his image if he is cleared of the charges against him, he believes some Hollywood directors are sympathetic to him. “I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London. The second that happens, they’re ready to move forward,” he told the magazine.

Defense tells jury to be wary of “spin”

Defense attorney Patrick Gibbs also spoke in court Friday, unusual in the U.K. where the defense does not generally make opening statements. He warned the jury about “spin” from the prosecution, and alleged that details had been either deliberately exaggerated or made up entirely.