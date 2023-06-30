The ramifications of the Supreme Court's student debt decision

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday struck down President Joe Biden’s massive student debt forgiveness plan, which would wipe up to $20,000 in debt for millions of borrowers.

With a 6-3 decision split on ideological lines, the court's conservative majority sided with six GOP states that had argued the White House had overstepped its legal authority. Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, and Ketanji Brown Jackson of the high court's liberal wing dissented.

The White House argued it was acting legally under the 2003 HEROES Act, which allows the Department of Education to “waive or modify” student loan programs in response to a national emergency.

"The Secretary asserts that the HEROES Act grants him the authority to cancel $430 billion of student loan principal. It does not," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote as the main author of the opinion.

The decision deals an enormous blow to a signature piece of Biden’s economic agenda that was a key component of his 2020 presidential campaign. The student loan cancellation program was set to provide financial relief for individual borrowers earning below $125,000 and $250,000 for households.

We've curated smart analysis on the far-reaching impact of the Court's decision.