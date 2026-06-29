How the old took over

Gerontocracy in America: How the Old Are Hoarding Power and Wealth — and What to Do About It, by Samuel Moyn.

A Yale law and history professor, Moyn argues that America’s oldest generations wield disproportionate power, leaving younger Americans with diminished opportunities and influence.

Drawing on demographic and economic data, he contends that growing concentrations of wealth and political clout have widened the generational divide, calling for a rebalancing of power through age caps for members of Congress, among other ideas, to strengthen younger Americans’ political voice.

The “great virtue” of the book, Boston Review writes, is that it grapples with gerontocracy “seriously, grounding the debate in data and offering concrete prescriptions.” Buy Gerontocracy in America from your local bookstore.