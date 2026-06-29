Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Africa newsletter icon
From Semafor Africa
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

African teams celebrate World Cup successes

Jun 29, 2026, 8:43am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Cape Verde v Saudi Arabia - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 26, 2026 Cape Verde players and staff celebrate after the match as Cape Verde qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup.
Phil Noble/Reuters

This year’s World Cup is already the most successful tournament for African nations on record, even after South Africa’s elimination by Canada on Sunday.

Nine of the 10 participating African teams progressed to the knockout stage, and while they have benefited from an expanded tournament — 48 instead of 32 teams — success was far from guaranteed.

There have been great stories along the way: Cabo Verde, an island of just over 500,000 people, qualified by holding football giants Spain and Uruguay to a draw, leading to a match-up with Lionel Messi’s Argentina. Meanwhile, DR Congo, back in the tournament after 52 years, earned a berth to face England.

But just getting this far isn’t enough, says African football journalist Osasu Obayiuwana. He wants to see more teams in the last eight or final four: “Then we can talk of African football doing well.”

Yinka Adegoke
AD