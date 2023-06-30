What Wagner could do in Belarus

Four years ago, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya was an English teacher and translator living in Minsk with her political activist husband. Today, she’s Belarus’s leader-in-exile who has a sharp warning for the West about Russian mutineer and mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin’s recent move to her homeland in eastern Europe.

Prigozhin and his men won’t stay quiet or contained in Belarus, she told Semafor in an interview on Wednesday from Brussels. But they’ll serve as a praetorian guard for Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko and potentially launch strikes on Ukraine from bases in the former Soviet republic.

“We actually should watch closely what will be the consequences of the situation for Lukashenko himself because, as far as I understand, he doesn't know what to do with Prigozhin now,” Tsikhanouskaya said. “He’s explaining it to the Belarusian people: These Prigozhin troops will educate the Belarusian army or the Belarusian military officers, how to fly, how to control helicopters. But I think the only thing that these Prigozhin thugs can teach is to how to rape, how to murder, how to kill people.”

Lukashenko asserted himself last Saturday as a self-proclaimed peacekeeper when he brokered the end of Prigozhin’s attempted mutiny against Russia’s military leadership. After a string of calls with Lukashenko, Prigozhin agreed to stop his march on Moscow in exchange for safe passage to Belarus and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreeing to drop treason charges against the Wagner Group commander and his men.

Tsikhanouskaya said that she doesn’t think Lukashenko’s intervention was driven by altruism, or a sincere desire to prevent bloodshed. “Lukashenko was scared, but not for the fate of the Kremlin. He was worried only about his own power,” she said. “He knew that if Russia, with the Kremlin, starts collapsing or scrambling, Lukashenko will be the next … He wanted to save himself.”