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South Africa braces for wave of anti-migrant violence

Updated Jun 28, 2026, 6:16pm EDT
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Anti-migrant protest
Ihsaan Haffejee/Reuters

Thousands of migrants are fleeing South Africa as the country braces for violence after an anti-immigrant group set a Tuesday deadline for all undocumented migrants to leave.

The unrest began in mid-March but has intensified, leaving at least three dead as vigilantes armed with spears, clubs, and whips assaulted migrants and destroyed their homes.

Anti-immigrant sentiment has ballooned as protest groups without evidence blame migrants for the country’s economic woes.

Police are preparing a massive security deployment as the government asks people not to take enforcement into their own hands.

Businesses have pledged to help the police maintain stability with drones and helicopters, while other African governments have sent planes and buses to repatriate their citizens.

Share of South Africans who say they would welcome “no immigrants” to the country
Lauren Morganbesser
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