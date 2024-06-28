Democrats in Congress have no idea what comes next for Biden

Democrats arrived in Congress dazed and confused on Friday, still picking over President Biden’s debate disaster and unsure how they — and him — should move forward.

“I couldn’t hardly sleep,” Missouri Rep. Emmanuel Cleaver said. “People were concerned. As I’ve told everybody, being concerned is healthy. Overreacting is dangerous. And I think I wouldn’t advise anybody to make rash decisions right now. I don’t think that’s healthy for the party and it’s not healthy for the political process.”

Between conversations with “panic-stricken” Democrats, Cleaver tried to look on the bright side. “The president did horribly last night,” he said — no spin, there — but so did his beloved Kansas City Chiefs in their first game this season before going on to win the Super Bowl.

But the public conversation was no longer just about turning around a campaign strategy. Democrats needed guidance on whether the campaign was still happening at all.

When asked if the party might plausibly nominate someone else, Cleaver shockingly described it as a “big guess.” Ultimately whatever decision on next steps would be “up to the family.”

“I don’t think anybody’s going to go there and try to convince him not to run,” he said. “The only people who should have any legitimate opportunity to say something to him either way, is his family and I don’t think, at this point, we need to get involved.”