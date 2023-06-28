Why Africa's most valuable unicorn is no closer to an IPO - CEO

KIGALI, Rwanda — A long-anticipated initial public offer by Africa’s most valuable tech unicorn is no closer to reality as its CEO said it is focused on business development deals.

"Obviously we have plans to do that but currently our goal is deepening market penetration, getting our customers where they want to be across the continent," Olugbenga 'GB' Agboola, chief executive of Lagos-based Flutterwave said in an interview with Semafor Africa. He said plans for a public offering, which the company first acknowledged last August, had seen it overhaul its executive team with key hires including new chiefs of finance and technology.

Flutterwave offers software for businesses to collect card or bank transfer payments online. The company, founded in 2016, has ridden hundreds of millions of dollars in investments by large firms like the U.S. firm Tiger Global, Visa, and B Salesforce Ventures to a private valuation of $3 billion last year. Part of its success as a business is built on long-term relationships with big clients like Uber. Flutterwave is the ride-hailing company’s online card payments processor wherever it sets up in Africa.

So far this year, Flutterwave has said it will use Microsoft's Azure cloud platform to support its payments processing business, and started offering a payment by bank transfer feature for African vendors doing business with UK and European Union customers. The company said it received two new licenses in Rwanda, one of which will enable it to offer cross-border money transfers in the country.