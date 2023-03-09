Nigerian fintech startups are working on a blacklist to stop rising fraud cases

Some of Nigeria’s largest fintech startups are quietly working on a joint strategy to tackle fraudulent transactions within their networks, starting with plans for a shared list of suspected criminals, three people with knowledge of the efforts told Semafor Africa.

The registry, tagged Project Radar, would enable companies to pool details, including banking and government identity data, of individuals and groups that have attempted or made fraudulent transactions.

Representatives of more than a dozen companies — including payments processor Flutterwave, digital banks Kuda and Branch, and savings app Cowrywise — joined a call on Monday (March 6), two people briefed on the matter said. Olugbenga Agboola, chief executive of Africa’s most valuable startup, Flutterwave, played a leading role in the conversation, the people said.

Flutterwave did not comment. Kuda, Branch, and Cowrywise did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The executives complained that fraudsters are getting more successful at taking advantage of weaknesses in the financial system but companies were not sharing data with each other to identify such actors. “Most companies are happy to consume the data if it exists but not as willing to share theirs,” a note from the meeting, reviewed by Semafor Africa, read.

AD

A demo of a blacklist registry is being created, one person said. Two people briefed said those leading the effort are speaking with the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), which operates a central switch for instant payments and is co-owned by Nigeria’s central bank and commercial banks, on how best to integrate with its existing fraud reporting system.

The call happened days after news broke that Flutterwave was hacked for 2.9 billion naira ($6.3 million) in over 60 transactions in February.

Flutterwave denied the hack, saying an “unusual trend of transactions on some users’ profiles” triggered a review of its systems. But court documents show it filed a suit in Lagos against 16 commercial banks to freeze over 100 accounts suspected of receiving proceeds of the reported hack.