Trump says he would ‘absolutely’ bomb Iran again if keeps enriching uranium

US President Donald Trump said Friday he would “absolutely” be willing to bomb Iran again if the country appeared to be enriching uranium at a concerning level.

His remarks during a White House press conference come amid conflicting reports, including from US intelligence sources, about the extent of the damage caused by recent American strikes on Iran’s main nuclear sites.

Ahead of talks with Iran next week, Trump told reporters that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “got beat to hell” in the conflict, and said “time will tell” when asked if he believes Iran has given up on its nuclear ambitions.

In recent defiant remarks, Khamenei hailed “victory” over Israel, and said Tehran had dealt the US a “severe slap.”