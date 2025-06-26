US intel clashes over damage to Iran’s nuclear program

US intelligence agencies clashed over the level of damage done to Iran’s nuclear program in last week’s air strikes.

A leaked Defense Intelligence Agency report initially said the raids set back Tehran’s ambitions by only a few months, but the CIA said Wednesday that more up-to-date intelligence indicated key facilities were destroyed and would take years to rebuild.

President Donald Trump had claimed that Iran’s enrichment capabilities had been “obliterated,” and he and his defense secretary have aggressively pushed back on suggestions to the contrary: They plan an investigation into who leaked the DIA report, with Trump calling media outlets that reported on it “scum” and “bad people.”