Iran holds election, voters apathetic

Iranians vote on Friday in a presidential election defined less by the candidates than by widespread voter apathy. A hardliner linked to the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guards appears to be the race’s frontrunner. Two other candidates dropped out the day before the election, as part of a bid by hardliners to coalesce around a unity candidate. But turnout, rather than the outcome, may tell the more interesting story: 65% of Iranians planned to boycott the election, according to one survey, many citing dissatisfaction with the government. No one who might push for radical change was allowed to run; even the “reformist” candidate would likely only shift Tehran’s tone, rather than its policy, if elected.