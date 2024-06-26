Iran’s presidential election may mean more of the same

Iran’s foreign policy approach will likely remain the same, albeit perhaps with some ‘tactical leniency and stylistic changes’

Sources: Foreign Policy , Nikkei , Foreign Policy in Focus

The division between Tehran and Washington, particularly after former President Donald Trump pulled out of a long-negotiated nuclear deal in 2018, means there may be no Iranian politician willing to risk rapprochement with the US, the president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft told Foreign Policy. Iran’s new president may continue the country’s Look to the East strategy of prioritizing relations with Russia and China, instead, and even if the reformist Pezeshkian wins, he is unlikely to make much effort to revive relations with the US if Trump returns to the White House, a columnist argued in Nikkei. Leadership changes have historically enabled foreign policy shifts, but Iran’s approach will likely remain the same after this election, “though perhaps with some tactical leniency and stylistic changes,” a columnist argued in Foreign Policy in Focus.