Elon Musk’s SpaceX to bring down International Space Station in 2030, NASA says

SpaceX has a leading role in US space race with China

Sources: Scientific American , The Daily Wire , The Washington Post

SpaceX is critical to NASA’s ambitions to get people back on the moon. While Musk predicted in 2021 humans would return to the moon by 2026, the timeline is in flux: NASA’s top official has said the US is “on schedule” to make that date, but there have been delays even as China has raced ahead in landing robots on the moon. SpaceX’s recent successful test of its Starship rocket offers some optimism — it will ferry NASA astronauts to the moon from orbit. China has undoubtedly become the main challenger in space to the US, and China has warned its Western rival it will keep taking “giant steps,” despite efforts to deter it, The Washington Post reported.