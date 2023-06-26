Putin vows to bring Prigozhin to justice

A day after an armed rebellion threatened his grip over Russia, President Vladimir Putin declared that Wagner mercenary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin will "be brought to justice."

"Any blackmail or attempts to arrange internal unrest are doomed to failure," Putin said in a televised speech Monday evening,. "The organizers of the rebellion have betrayed their country."

However, he also appeared to acknowledge that an immunity deal struck between the two to end the standoff will be upheld for now. Putin said that those who participated in the rebellion would have the option to leave with Prigozhin to Belarus and avoid prosecution, while also extending them the opportunity to repent by joining the Russian army.

He did not specifically name Prigozhin or mention a plan to revoke immunity, which analysts say means the Wagner leader will be able to continue to lead the group in Belarus without consequences.

