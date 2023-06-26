Wagner's Prigozhin: We didn't want to overthrow the Russian government

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian leader of the mercenary Wagner Group who led a short-lived uprising in opposition to the Kremlin over the weekend, said the rebellion was not meant to overthrow the Russian government, but still showed serious security problems in the country.

In an 11-minute message posted to Telegram, Prigozhin said his forces turned around because they didn't want to spill Russian blood.

He also claimed that no contract had been signed between Wagner and the Russian defense ministry, and that the unit was supposed to cease existing at the end by July 1, though it's unclear what that would've looked like.

Prigozhin has reportedly fled to Belarus after Russian President Vladimir Putin accused him of leading an armed uprising against the government. Wagner troops marched toward Moscow on Saturday before reaching a deal with the Kremlin and turning around.