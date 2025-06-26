Kenya anti-government protests turn deadly

At least 16 people died in anti-government protests in Kenya after police fired live rounds on crowds.

Thousands took to the streets in cities across the country to commemorate last year’s protests against a controversial tax bill, during which around 60 people were killed.

Kenya’s deteriorating economy — youth unemployment stands at 67% — has turned the country into a tinderbox: Yesterday’s protests were preceded by violent demonstrations against the killing of a blogger while in police custody, leaving many seeking answers. “The killer police have still not been held accountable,” a protester told Semafor.