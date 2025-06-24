New York City Democrats vote in tight mayoral primary

New York Democrats will vote for their nominee for mayor on Tuesday in a tight race that’s come down to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old state lawmaker.



The ascendance of Mamdani, whose economic platform includes free buses and a rent freeze, would be a boon for progressives — and centrist Democrats’ worst nightmare, Semafor’s David Weigel wrote.

More broadly, his popularity may signal a coming surge of left-wing populism, and could offer lessons to the West’s political left that has been reeling from the rise of far-right actors, a Guardian columnist argued.

Eurasia Group’s Ian Bremmer argues that a second wave of populism following US President Donald Trump’s anti-establishment agenda is “coming from the left,” especially from educated and progressive white-collar workers whose jobs, and their children’s futures, are threatened by artificial intelligence.