New York City Democrats face a clear choice: Socialist, or Cuomo?

A Zohran Mamdani victory in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary would give progressives much-needed energy as they try to keep the party’s center of gravity from shifting to the right.

And the nervous Democratic establishment is acting accordingly to make sure he doesn’t survive Tuesday’s ranked-choice vote.

Mamdani, a progressive state assemblyman, is running as a 180-degree turn from scandal-laden incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who declared himself “the future” of his party just four years ago. The 33-year-old Muslim has promised New Yorkers free buses, rent freezes, and disinvestment from Israel — and he could become one of the most prominent Democratic figures in the US, should he win the nomination to take on Adams, a centrist who’s now running on the independent line.

He’ll have to beat back a broad alliance of opponents, many of whom dislike his criticism of Israel’s war in Gaza and some of whom are openly supporting his primary rival, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The Democratic Majority For Israel rebuked Mamdani for his “long-standing enmity towards Israel” and urged New York Democrats to reject him; the center-left group Third Way called his potential victory “a devastating blow in the fight to defeat Trumpism.”

Whitney Tilson, a mayoral candidate and former hedge fund manager who helped start Teach for America, has campaigned extensively against Mamdani. He echoed the pointed criticism he has faced for his amid the war in Gaza.

“I think he’s a particular threat to both the Jewish community and the business community, with his radical socialism and hatred of Israel,” Tilson told Semafor, after stopping at a Ukrainian festival in Brooklyn where he talked about sending aid to defend the country from Russia.

A defeat for Cuomo, whose lead stretched as high as 32 points when he entered the race, would be a remarkable upset — and prevent a comeback that many city leaders had made peace with.

“Eight months after being at 1%, we now stand just a few points away from toppling a political dynasty,” Mamdani told supporters on Sunday, at one of his final pre-vote rallies.