Why Argentinian President Javier Milei courted controversy on his Europe tour

Milei’s foreign trips raise questions about his domestic goals

Sources: La Nación , El País

The Argentine president’s focus on international travels — he met world leaders at the G7 just over a week ago — is raising questions about his domestic goals, an analyst noted in La Nación, adding that Milei’s high-profile trips have yet to translate into concrete benefits for Argentines. Lawmakers have previously cast doubts about Milei’s use of public funds for trips that appeared more personal than official, since some didn’t involve meetings with government officials — with critics accusing the president of adopting the privileges of the “political caste” that he had previously opposed, El País reported.