Argentina’s Senate passes sweeping new liberalization package

New laws could worsen the situation

Sources: Centro de Estudios Legales y Sociales , El País

The new legislation could further increase inequality, non-profit organization Centro de Estudios Legales y Sociales argued. The laws reduce state benefits to the pension system, making it more difficult for people to retire. Meanwhile, trade unionists have warned that the labor reform included in the draft would make layoffs cheaper, and unemployment could continue to mount in the face of the country’s ongoing recession, El País reported.