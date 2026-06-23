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Countries grapple with China’s robotics lead

Jun 23, 2026, 6:27pm EDT
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Humans control a humanoid robot
Florence Lo/Reuters

Major economies have starkly different instincts in response to China’s lead in the embodied AI race.

China installed a record 295,000 industrial robots in 2024 — 54% of the global total — as it looks to do with robotics what it already has with EVs and solar panels. In the US, robotics firms are urgently pushing for a national strategy to counter Beijing.

German companies, however, are confident that industrial customers will prioritize the reliability and data security of domestic bots over Chinese alternatives, Semafor reported.

For India, which installed merely 9,100 industrial robots in 2024, the stakes cannot be higher, a prominent academic warned, as it needs to confront a future where robotics threaten the country’s decadeslong cheap-labor advantage.

Tasneem Nashrulla
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