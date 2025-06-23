Cybercrime threat rises in Africa as mobile banking grows: Interpol

Cybercrime incidents make up a large share of overall crime in Africa, the latest threat assessment by Interpol found, with the global policing body calling for urgent action to close vulnerabilities as the continent’s digital transformation accelerates.

In West Africa, 60% of respondents to an Interpol survey viewed cybercrime as constituting more than 30% of all crime in the region, while more than 40% in East Africa reported feeling the same way. More than two-thirds of Interpol’s 54 African member countries said cyber-enabled crimes were a medium-to-high share of all crime in 2024.

Phishing is the most frequently reported form of cybercrime in Africa, comprising a third of all such incidents, while ransomware attacks, business email compromise, and the provision of malware-as-a-service are some of the other leading threats, according to the report.

A “surge” in romance scams in 2024 particularly in Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, and Nigeria has made it one of Africa’s top online scams, Interpol said. And, citing a cyberthreat index by the International Telecommunication Union, it said Ethiopia, Kenya, and Nigeria were among the most frequently targeted countries globally by cybercriminals in 2024.