Surge in deepfakes heightens fraud risk for African businesses

Generative artificial-intelligence was behind more than a third of new biometric fraud cases in Africa last year, a report found, with a surge in deepfakes threatening the data of millions of consumers whose details are held on insecure systems.

Deepfake videos used to impersonate people increased sevenfold in the second half of 2024, according to data from the digital identity verification company Smile ID. The Lagos-based startup vets customer identities for hundreds of businesses on the continent including Uber.

Smile ID found document forgery remains a sizable aspect of identity fraud, especially in East Africa where the crime rose by six percentage points last year. But generative AI has “radically” increased manipulation opportunities, posing fresh challenges for security and anti-money laundering enforcement, chief executive Mark Straub told Semafor.

One crime syndicate that operated on Telegram and communicated in Chinese ramped up attacks on African companies in 2024. The gang was “a substantial, coordinated ring of attackers that were sharing hacking tools” to target fintechs on the continent as well as companies in Germany and Singapore, he said.

The hackers’ IP addresses suggested their locations were “not within Africa” and their efforts seemed geared towards creating accounts they could use to move money, Straub added. Activity from the group declined after the US Federal Bureau of Investigation and African law enforcement bodies were notified by Smile ID, he said, but “there are many more out there.”