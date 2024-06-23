TikTok in denial as US ‘ban’ approaches

CANNES, France — At the advertising conference in Cannes last week, TikTok occupied its customary, lavish space in the back of the Carlton — a space that felt infinitely distant from the heated Washington conversation over the future of the Chinese-owned social app.

Here, TikTok is the beating heart of youth culture. It’s also a messy but powerful ad platform that has more cultural relevance with young consumers, if less-precise marketing tools, than its main rivals, Meta’s Reels and YouTube’s Shorts.

Like everyone else here, TikTok wanted to show off its new AI products. At a press conference, a top executive from its parent company, ByteDance, rolled out a fascinating and unsettling new feature that allows users to create realistic AI avatars that can say and do… pretty much anything in any language.

Blake Chandlee, the president of global business solutions at ByteDance, spoke about TikTok for nearly 45 minutes without mentioning the fact that President Joe Biden had signed a law in April threatening to ban it. It came up only when Max asked him about it point blank: Were the advertisers that TikTok hoped would continue to invest and build strategies around the platform spooked that it could all go away next year?

“It’s the obvious question, and something I’ve been asked while I’ve been here the last couple of days,” he said. “The advertising community has been really supportive of us. We’ve spent the last five years building really strong controls, building trust, building privacy-first capabilities for them.”

“This week, the conversations are more around what are we doing for the future, what are the next product innovations that we’re doing,” he added. “The ban is not a subject we’ve been talking about a lot.”

His press team concluded the event after the question.