Israel defense chief in Washington as threat of new war looms

Gallant’s trip could resolve US-Israel row

Sources: The Jerusalem Post , Nicholas Kristof , The Times of Israel

Yoav Gallant’s visit could mend the rift over weapons shipments from the US that emerged last week, catching Washington somewhat off-guard. The defense minister is seen as the “number-two critical interlocutor” between Israel and the US, and sources close to Gallant have “blamed Netanyahu for aggravating the weapons crisis rather than navigating it cleverly and quietly,” The Jerusalem Post reported. Netanyahu’s assertion, made in an English-language video last week, was a “remarkable show of ingratitude to a president who has been his lifeline,” The New York Times’ Nicholas Kristof wrote, referring to President Joe Biden. Netanyahu, for his part, said Sunday that he brought up the weapons issue to US officials privately for “many weeks,” before going public with his frustrations.