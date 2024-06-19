Fears of an Israel-Hezbollah war grow after IDF says it is ready for an ‘offensive’

Analysts say escalation could be inevitable

Sources: The Hill , Foundation for Defense of Democracies

Some analysts have warned that an all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah is inevitable, with two columnists in The Hill arguing it “is becoming more a question of when and not if.” Even in the eventuality that the situation cools, the calm may be “short-lived,” they added, noting that Israel will not coexist with a force “bristling with a rocket arsenal that can overwhelm Israeli air defenses, rain destruction on the country and protect Iran’s nuclear program.” A research fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies think tank wrote that “Israel will stop only when its security is restored and its interests are served.”